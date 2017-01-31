January 31, 2017
Call for Distinguished Service Award Nominations
MADISON, Wis. — World Council of Credit Unions is calling for 2017 Distinguished Service Award (DSA) nominations, the winners of which will be presented at the World Credit Union Conference, July 23-26, 2017, in Vienna, Austria. The DSA honors individuals and organizations that have provided outstanding service to credit union development outside their home country. It is the international credit union movement's highest honor.Read More