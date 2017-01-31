January 31, 2017

Call for Distinguished Service Award Nominations

MADISON, Wis. — World Council of Credit Unions is calling for 2017 Distinguished Service Award (DSA) nominations, the winners of which will be presented at the World Credit Union Conference, July 23-26, 2017, in Vienna, Austria. The DSA honors individuals and organizations that have provided outstanding service to credit union development outside their home country. It is the international credit union movement's highest honor.  

Read More

January 19, 2017

Credit Union Leaders Discuss Regulatory Relief with the Basel Committee

BASEL, Switzerland—Credit union leaders from around the world met Thursday with Basel Committee on Banking Supervision Secretary General William Coen and other senior members of the Basel Committee Secretariat to discuss how best to reduce regulatory burdens on credit unions.

Read More

January 17, 2017

Treinen Named Chief Operating Officer

Madison, WI — Paul Treinen has been named as the new Chief Operating Officer at the World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU).  As the Chief Operating Officer, Treinen will be responsible for day-to-day tactical and operational management of WOCCU.  

Read More

January 05, 2017

World Credit Union Conference Pre and Post Tours Announced

MADISON, Wis. — World Council of Credit Unions has selected the locations to host its pre and post conference tours for the 2017 World Credit Union Conference, scheduled for 23 – 26 July in Vienna, Austria.

Read More

December 14, 2016

World Council Partners with Summit Credit Union

MADISON, Wis.— Summit Credit Union has launched the Global Good Card, a new VISA campaign developed in partnership with the World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU) to highlight the goal of both organizations to improve member lives and communities through financial empowerment. Summit hopes the new card will bring awareness to WOCCU’s global work and additional support to the organization.

Read More

December 14, 2016

Registration Open for the 2017 World Credit Union Conference

MADISON, Wis. — Attend the premier international credit union education and networking event offered by the global credit union movement.

Read More

November 17, 2016

Ukraine Credit Union Sector Receives Boost

UKRAINE—The credit union sector in Ukraine is getting a boost this year as the World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU) starts to implement a new four year Credit for Agriculture Producers Project (CAP) which is supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Leaders with Associate Award granted to the Volunteers for Economic Growth Alliance (VEGA).

Read More

November 16, 2016

Parliamentarians Discuss the Economics of Credit Union Regulation

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Parliament Credit Union Interest Group met to discuss how regulatory burdens affect the economics of credit union operations at the European Parliament’s Espace Leopold in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday 16 November.  The Interest Group is composed of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) who are credit union supporters.  European Parliament vice president Ryszard Czarnecki (Poland) and MEP Marian Harkin (Republic of Ireland) are the Co-Chairs of the Interest Group.

Read More

October 18, 2016

World Council Announces New Leadership Award

BOULDER, Col. – Nicole Brusewitz, Vice President of Education and Events at the Mountain West Credit Union Association, has been selected as the first winner of the Global Women’s Leadership Network “Emerging Leader” award which recognizes the accomplishments of an up-and-coming female leader working in the U.S. credit union movement.

August 30, 2016

Connecting the Credit Union World through the WOCCU App

MADISON, Wis. – Starting this week, credit union professionals around the world will be able to connect with each other for free via their mobile devices. The World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU) app will enable people to engage with thousands of their peers in different countries to share information, resources, best practices and news. The app, and the content within it, are driven by the people who use it.

July 28, 2016

Former White House staffer Betsy Myers educates on effective leadership approaches

MADISON, Wis. – Since its inception in 2009, the Global Women’s Leadership Network has become the premiere international platform dedicated to addressing and facilitating greater gender parity in credit union leadership and increasing women’s access to financial services worldwide.

July 22, 2016

Former White House Chief Information Officer Addresses International Credit Union Movement

BELFAST — Theresa Payton, the first woman to serve as White House chief information officer, overseeing IT operations for the president and his staff from 2006 to 2008, presented to Credit Union attendees during the final general session of the 2016 World Credit Union Conference

"A breach is inevitable but how we respond as a victim is not," said Payton. "Every 90 seconds a new deviant of malware is found in the wild". 

Read More

July 21, 2016

Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness Addresses International Credit Union Conference Sharing Insights into the Peace Process and the Power of Co-Operation

BELFAST — Martin McGuinness, Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, addressed delegates at the general session at the World Credit Union Conference on Tuesday, 19 July, sharing his experiences with the Irish peace process with attendees and how co-operation was a key factor to the success of the Irish peace process.

July 19, 2016

World Council Board Takes Office

BELFAST — Daniel Burns has been elected the Chair of World Council of Credit Unions' board of directors. Burns, who succeeded Anne Cochran (president and CEO of the Louisiana Credit Union League), formally took office during the World Credit Union Conference Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 19 July in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Read More

July 19, 2016

Individuals have power beyond nation states, Oxford Professor of Globalization and Development Says

BELFAST — During Monday's general session at the 2016 World Credit Union Conference, director of the Oxford Martin School and professor of globalization and development at the University of Oxford Ian Goldin presented a range of fascinating statistics on the future direction of our world and how individuals and societies need to be smart and well organized to emerge as “winners” in a new renaissance.

July 18, 2016

2016 World Credit Union Conference Kicks Off with an Irish Welcome in Belfast

BELFAST — World Council of Credit Unions welcomed over 1,700 people from 55 countries at the Belfast Waterfront Convention Center in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Sunday evening for the opening ceremonies of the 2016 World Credit Union Conference. From 17–20 July, participants will hear from world-class speakers, network with colleagues from around the globe and learn from top industry experts on topics such as young adult membership growth, advocacy, operations, leadership and development and emerging trends.

Read More

July 11, 2016

Nepalese Credit Unions Rebuilt, Hope Restored

One year after Nepal’s worst earthquake in 80 years, hope has been restored to the country’s credit unions, known as Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (SACCOS).

June 24, 2016

2016 International Credit Union Day® Theme and Artwork Revealed

MADISON, Wis. — World Council of Credit Unions today announced the 2016 International Credit Union (ICU) Day® theme — "The Authentic Difference" — that celebrates what makes credit unions truly unique. ICU Day is celebrated annually on the third Thursday of October and will take place this year on Oct. 20, 2016.

Read More

May 23, 2016

British and Georgia Credit Unions Form International Partnership

ATLANTA — Through World Council of Credit Unions' International Partnerships Program, Georgia Credit Union Affiliates (GCUA) and the Association of British Credit Unions Limited (ABCUL) announced last week the formation of a mutual learning partnership among credit unions in Georgia and Britain (England, Scotland and Wales).

May 10, 2016

Mindful Leadership Expert to Address Young CU People in Belfast

MADISON, Wis. — The World Council Young Credit Union People (WYCUP) program will provide a complimentary educational session and networking opportunities designed for participants age 35 and younger at the World Credit Union Conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, July 17–20, 2016.

May 06, 2016

Global Women Scholarship to Address Industry Leadership Gap

MADISON, Wis. — From management to membership, gender parity has a long way to go in the credit union industry. In an effort to close the industry’s leadership gap, the Global Women’s Leadership Network has awarded a 2016 scholarship to four credit union women around the world.

April 28, 2016

European Parliamentarians Discuss Digitalization of Credit Union Services

BRUSSELS — The European Parliament Credit Union Interest Group, a caucus for Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), met with credit union leaders at the European Parliament's Espace Léopold this week to discuss how digital credit union services can provide European consumers with greater access to loans, savings and payments services at fair rates.

April 21, 2016

World Council Comments on Correspondent Banking AML/CFT Standards at Financial Action Task Force Consultative Meeting

VIENNA — World Council of Credit Unions (World Council) made oral comments on how updated guidance from the Financial Action Task Force can help credit unions preserve access to correspondent banking services, as part of a consultative meeting held April 18–20 at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Vienna, Austria.

April 20, 2016

Ecuadorian Earthquake; Credit Union Services Suspended, Members Affected

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of lives have been lost and credit unions devastated following Saturday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake near Ecuador's northern coast, where World Council is working to bring payment systems to rural credit unions. As aftershocks continue to shake the region, rescuers search for survivors and credit unions try to reopen.

April 18, 2016

Goldin, Payton to Headline 2016 World Credit Union Conference

MADISON, Wis. — World Council of Credit Unions has secured two high-caliber speakers for the 2016 World Credit Union Conference — the premier global event for credit unions — 17–20 July, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. More than 1,800 credit union executives and volunteers from over 40 countries are expected to attend the conference, which will focus on emerging trends, technology and corporate leadership.

March 08, 2016

International Women’s Day: World Council Invites Female Credit Union Leaders to Apply for Scholarship

MADISON, Wis. — According to a recent report by the Filene Research Institute and World Council, women are noticeably missing from top executive seats in the global credit union industry. This leadership gap precludes credit unions from fully realizing their potential by excluding the distinctive vision that women bring to transformative outcomes.

March 03, 2016

World Credit Union Conference Pre- and Post-Tours Announced

MADISON, Wis. — World Council of Credit Unions has selected the locations to host its pre- and post-conference tours for attendees of the 2016 World Credit Union Conference, scheduled for 17–20 July in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

March 01, 2016

Support Raised for Advancing CU Women in Leadership

WASHINGTON — "The Global Women's Leadership Network is imperative to advancing our industry, and we need to ensure employment and board opportunities exist for women," said Mark McWatters, National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) board member, last week during the Network's annual breakfast at CUNA's Government Affairs Conference in Washington, D.C., USA.

February 09, 2016

Registration Open for the World Credit Union Conference

MADISON, Wis. — Plan now to attend the premier international credit union education and networking event offered by the global credit union movement.

Read More