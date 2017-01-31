Connecting the Credit Union World through the WOCCU App

MADISON, Wis. – Starting this week, credit union professionals around the world will be able to connect with each other for free via their mobile devices. The World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU) app will enable people to engage with thousands of their peers in different countries to share information, resources, best practices and news. The app, and the content within it, are driven by the people who use it.